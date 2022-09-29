Police activity closes Dublin-Pleasanton BART station
PLEASANTON -- Police activity at the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station has closed the station Thursday afternoon, BART announced.
BART tweeted about the unspecified police activity at 1:10 p.m., about 15 minutes after it alerted of an equipment issue that had closed the station
BART said Wheels bus #30 was providing shuttle service between the station at the end of the Blue Line and the West Dublin-Pleasanton stations.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.