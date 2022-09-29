Watch CBS News
Police activity closes Dublin-Pleasanton BART station

PLEASANTON -- Police activity at the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station has closed the station Thursday afternoon, BART announced.

BART tweeted about the unspecified police activity at 1:10 p.m., about 15 minutes after it alerted of an equipment issue that had closed the station

BART said Wheels bus #30 was providing shuttle service between the station at the end of the Blue Line and the West Dublin-Pleasanton stations.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

