Police activity closes 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police activity has shut down the 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The SF BART Alert Twitter account first posted about the closure at 1:47 p.m. Sunday. The tweet did not provide any details regarding the police activity that led to the closure. Trains are not currently stopping at the station.

Trains are not stopping at 24th St. Mission station. 24th St. Mission is closed due to police activity. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) August 28, 2022

A subsequent tweet noted that SF Muni is providing mutual aid between the 16th Street, 24th Street and Glen Park stations via Muni bus lines 14, 14R and 49.

The closure happened as BART riders were also dealing with slower service due to single-tracking through downtown San Francisco as crews work on several renovation projects. Trains to and from downtown were already being delayed 15-20 minutes.

