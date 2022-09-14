Police activity at apartment complex forces shelter-in-place in Pleasanton

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – The city of Pleasanton ordered a shelter-in-place for residents near a local apartment complex Wednesday morning as police handled a situation there.

City officials sent out the order around 8:30 a.m., saying it was due to police activity at Civic Square Apartments at 4890 Bernal Avenue.

"All residents are asked to shelter in place due to police activity in the area. Please stay inside your apartments and away from doors and windows until further notification," the order stated.

The apartment complex is nearby the Pleasanton Police Department headquarters.

A minute before 9 a.m., Pleasanton Police provided details on the situation, saying it wasn't a hostage situation but started with a domestic disturbance.

UPDATE 8:59 AM: This is not a hostage situation. It started as a domestic disturbance and the victim is safe. Officers are on scene and working to establish contact with the suspect. — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) September 14, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.