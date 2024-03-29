Boat crashes into rocky shoreline at Point Reyes; 1 dead

A person died in a boat crash on Thursday afternoon in the area of Marin County's Point Reyes Headlands, according to authorities.

At around 4:30 p.m., the Marin County Fire Department asked the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office for a helicopter assistance team after a boat that had crashed into the rocky shoreline near Chimney Rock at Point Reyes Headlands.

According to the Sheriff's office, a rescue swimmer from the U.S. Coast Guard was sent to the boat which was resting on rocks and was being battered by waves. An individual was seen inside its cabin.

The Sheriff's helicopter crew sent personnel to breach the boat, which already had sustained damage and was taking on water.

After a lengthy operation, the unresponsive person inside the boat was placed into a rescue device and flown to nearby fire personnel. The victim, who was later declared deceased, was turned over to the Marin County Coroner's Office which will investigate the fatality.

The victim's identity was withheld pending the notification of their next of kin.