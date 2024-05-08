Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing husband in Pleasanton

Pleasanton police arrested a woman early Monday morning for allegedly stabbing her husband during a domestic dispute.

Officers responded to a call at 12:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Owens Drive. They administered first aid to the victim, and medics transported him to a trauma center, where police said he remains in critical condition.

Police arrested the woman and transported her to Santa Rita Jail, where she was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony domestic violence.

Police said due to the ongoing investigation and confidentiality laws governing domestic violence cases, they won't release the names of the involved individuals.