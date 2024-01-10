Watch CBS News
Local News

MLK weekend closure of southbound I-680 in Pleasanton postponed due to rain forecast

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/10/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/10/24 10:16

PLEASANTON – A full closure of southbound Interstate Highway 680 planned for this weekend has been postponed because of a forecast of rain, according to Caltrans.

The closure of the highway in Pleasanton between the Interstate Highway 580 interchange and Koopman Road was set to start Friday night and last through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, ending early Tuesday morning.

Instead, Caltrans officials are aiming to reschedule the closure for next month, possibly during President's Day weekend.

The closure, whenever it happens, is to repair deteriorating pavement on the highway. Northbound traffic on Highway 680 will not be affected by the closure.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 12:33 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.