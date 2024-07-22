Pleasanton rideshare driver searching for woman who helped save his life

A rideshare driver is searching for a woman who helped save his life when he had a medical emergency while driving.

Christopher Hunt is an Uber driver with a special delivery.

"So, in case she happened to be here we wanted to get some flowers for her just to say thank you," said Christopher Hunt.

The flowers were thanks for a passenger he was giving a ride to until he had a medical emergency.

"I started twitching violently and was unable to speak. She knew something was wrong," Hunt said.

He was driving along Hopyard Road in Pleasanton when he had a seizure.

"I am losing it fast, so instead I hit the brake and she comes up through the middle here. Once the car stops, she puts it into park for me," Hunt recalled.

He said things got foggy from there.

"The last thing I remember was her on the phone calling people and I blacked out. The last thing I remember was in a gurney being rolled into the ER," Hunt said.

In an attempt to find Christine, Hunt posted on Pleasanton's Facebook page as a way to track her down. And his mom has this message to the mystery woman, "Thank you so much. A blessing from God. Because of something nice you took the time my son is OK. I hope God pays you back fully for everything you did for us," said Alice Corriea.

Hunt is hoping one day he can personally thank her and hand deliver her flowers.

"Christine these are for you. We will get you more if I ever meet you again," Hunt said.