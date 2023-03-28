Pleasanton police search for owner of 200-pound pig dubbed 'Hamrietta'
PLEASANTON -- Police in Pleasanton are looking for someone in the town who has misplaced a plus-sized porker that officers recently found.
Police didn't say when they located the large pig, but noted in a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon that the animal -- a female they named "Hamrietta" for the time being -- weighs over 200 pounds and was discovered in the area of Dublin Canyon Road.
"Please help us reunite HAMrietta with her family," the post read.
Anyone with information about a missing pig is asked to please call Pleasonton PD at (925) 803-7040.
