Watch CBS News
Local News

Pleasanton police search for owner of 200-pound pig dubbed 'Hamrietta'

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from KPIX newsroom 08:50

PLEASANTON -- Police in Pleasanton are looking for someone in the town who has misplaced a plus-sized porker that officers recently found. 

Police didn't say when they located the large pig, but noted in a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon that the animal -- a female they named "Hamrietta" for the time being -- weighs over 200 pounds and was discovered in the area of Dublin Canyon Road.

"Please help us reunite HAMrietta with her family," the post read. 

Anyone with information about a missing pig is asked to please call Pleasonton PD at (925) 803-7040.  

First published on March 28, 2023 / 6:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.