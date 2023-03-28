Pleasanton police search for owner of 200-pound pig dubbed 'Hamrietta'

PLEASANTON -- Police in Pleasanton are looking for someone in the town who has misplaced a plus-sized porker that officers recently found.

Police didn't say when they located the large pig, but noted in a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon that the animal -- a female they named "Hamrietta" for the time being -- weighs over 200 pounds and was discovered in the area of Dublin Canyon Road.

Lose a pet pig in Pleasanton? Nope, this isn't the same one from last year. She weighs over 200 lbs and was found near Dublin Canyon Road. Please help us reunite HAMrietta with her family. If you or anyone you know has information about this pig, please call (925) 803-7040. pic.twitter.com/xWEoWWW9aq — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) March 28, 2023

"Please help us reunite HAMrietta with her family," the post read.

Anyone with information about a missing pig is asked to please call Pleasonton PD at (925) 803-7040.