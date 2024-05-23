Watch CBS News
1 dead following overnight mobile home fire in Pleasanton

One person has died and another was taken to the hospital following a fire that broke out in a residence at a Pleasanton mobile home park late Wednesday night.

According to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Vineyard Avenue shortly before midnight.

When crews arrived, firefighters found a mobile home in flames along with heavy smoke. Crews also heard reports of one person who was trapped inside.

As firefighters were working to put out the fire, a flashover occurred, forcing crews to retreat as the home became fully involved. Firefighters were eventually able to reenter the home and extinguish the flames.

Scene of a fatal house fire at a mobile home park in Pleasanton, May 23, 2024. Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department

One person inside the home was able to escape and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, firefighters said. A second person died at the scene.

Firefighters did not release the victim's identity.

In a statement Thursday, firefighters said the source of the fire is not known and that an investigation is underway. 

