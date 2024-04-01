Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Pleasanton man finds live grenades while cleaning his garage, turns them over to police

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 4-1-2024
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 4-1-2024 09:06

Pleasanton police on Monday said a resident stopped by the police station last week to turn in three live hand grenades.

On Wednesday, a man walked into the station's front lobby with a box containing the hand grenades. 

The man was cleaning out his garage and discovered the grenades and some ammunition, police said. Police said the grenades were live.

Officers called the Alameda County Sheriff's Office's Bomb Squad to take the grenades for destruction. 

A police spokesperson said it wasn't clear how the grenades got into the garage.

Pleasanton police said any residents finding dangerous explosives shouldn't touch them, but instead should call them at 925-931-5100

First published on April 1, 2024 / 4:44 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.