Big rig crash blocks lanes of northbound Highway 680 lanes in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON -- A big rig crash blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. just north of Sunol Boulevard. Northbound traffic was being taken off the freeway at Sunol Blvd.

Traffic is backed up to Koopman Road in northbound I-680 because of this early morning crash. pic.twitter.com/YzlfRW3Gfd — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) November 11, 2022

The California Highway Patrol said northbound traffic was backed up to Koopman Road as of 7 a.m. Southbound traffic was also backed up as the overturned big rig was partially straddling the center divider.

#Pleasanton: Northbound 680 remains closed at #Sunol Blvd due to an overturned big rig. Traffic is being taken off the freeway at Sunol Blvd. Valley Ave to Bernal a good go around. Expect extreme delays in both directions. #KCBSTraffic Photo: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/z5PU5uudiN — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 11, 2022

No one was hurt in the crash, the CHP said. There was no estimate on when the lanes would reopen.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.