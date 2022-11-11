Big rig crash blocks lanes of northbound Highway 680 lanes in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON -- A big rig crash blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton Friday morning.
The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. just north of Sunol Boulevard. Northbound traffic was being taken off the freeway at Sunol Blvd.
The California Highway Patrol said northbound traffic was backed up to Koopman Road as of 7 a.m. Southbound traffic was also backed up as the overturned big rig was partially straddling the center divider.
No one was hurt in the crash, the CHP said. There was no estimate on when the lanes would reopen.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.