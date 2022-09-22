2 men arrested in shooting at Pleasant Hill park

PLEASANT HILL -- Police arrested two 19-year-old men in a shooting earlier this month at a park in Pleasant Hill, the department announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Sept. 9 at about 10:55 p.m. at Pleasant Oaks Park on Santa Barbara Road. Police said a group of juveniles told officers at the scene they were shot at by two unknown persons who fled in a black sedan.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene along with several bullets that hit buildings and vehicles, police said. No one was hurt.

Investigators determined one of the suspects was Saul Jimenez of Antioch. After obtaining search and arrest warrants, police detectives and SWAT officers arrested him on Sept. 11 at his home without incident. A search of his home turned up a firearm and the vehicle used in the shooting, as well as other related evidence, police said.

Further investigation led to the identification of the second suspect as Alexander Martinez-Nacurena.of Pittsburg. Warrants were again obtained and on Wednesday, police and Contra Costa County SWAT officers arrested him at his home, also without incident. Police said they recovered a high-capacity handgun magazine, ammunition, and other related evidence.

Jimenez has been charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, including enhancements. He was being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $680,000 bail. Martinez-Nacurena was also booked into the Martinez Detention Facility pending the formal charges from the District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting was encouraged to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Department Investigations Bureau at (925) 288-4630.