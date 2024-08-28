Man accused of Pleasant Hill robberies, threatening workers with stun gun

Prosecutors charged an Oakland man for allegedly robbing two Pleasant Hill stores earlier this month and threatening employees with a stun gun.

Toure Pierre Jr. is accused of robbing the DSW shoe store and Total Wine & More in Pleasant Hill on Aug. 4. He was arrested the same day.

Investigators said Pierre displayed a stun gun-type device he set off when confronted by employees when he was allegedly caught stealing. No injuries were reported.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed felony charges against Pierre, including two counts of second-degree robbery and criminal threats.

Pierre's bail was set at $250,000.