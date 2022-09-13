Fire burns home in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

PLEASANT HILL -- Fire swept through a home in Pleasant Hill Monday afternoon before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) tweeted just after 4 p.m. that the fire burned a home on Sylvia Drive south of Taylor Blvd. and west of Shirley Drive.

The residential structure fire in the area of Shirley Drive in Pleasant Hill is extinguished. The fire was contained to a single residence, although structure protection was provided to neighbors homes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. pic.twitter.com/KlF7Rql9Os — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 12, 2022

Con Fire said the fire was contained to a single residence, and structure protection was provided to neighboring homes.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.