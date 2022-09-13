Fire burns home in Pleasant Hill neighborhood
PLEASANT HILL -- Fire swept through a home in Pleasant Hill Monday afternoon before firefighters were able to extinguish it.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) tweeted just after 4 p.m. that the fire burned a home on Sylvia Drive south of Taylor Blvd. and west of Shirley Drive.
Con Fire said the fire was contained to a single residence, and structure protection was provided to neighboring homes.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.
for more features.
