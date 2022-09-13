Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Fire burns home in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:01

PLEASANT HILL -- Fire swept through a home in Pleasant Hill Monday afternoon before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) tweeted just after 4 p.m. that the fire burned a home on Sylvia Drive south of Taylor Blvd. and west of Shirley Drive. 

Con Fire said the fire was contained to a single residence, and structure protection was provided to neighboring homes. 

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 7:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.