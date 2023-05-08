Pleasant Hill Elementary School goes on lockdown after swatting call threatens shooting

PLEASANT HILL – Police in Pleasant Hill Monday received a hoax phone call threatening to shoot up an elementary school, the department said on social media.

Police responded to Pleasant Hill Elementary School on Oak Park Boulevard after receiving a 911 call from an unknown male who talked about "going on campus and shooting students" there, police said.

Pleasant Hill Elementary had just released students for the day, police said.

Out of precaution, the school was placed on lockdown and officers searched the school and determined that there was no active threat.

Police worked with school staff to help reunite children with their parents, Pleasant Hill Police said.

"There has been an uptick across the country with these types of hoax calls," said police on Facebook. "We are happy to report all students were safely reunited with their parents."

On Twitter, the Pleasanton Police Department referred to the hoax as a "swatting incident."

There is an active investigation into the hoax. Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to call the Pleasant Hill Police at (925) 288-4630.