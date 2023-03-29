Plans for Buddhist temple in San Jose Evergreen neighborhood approved by city council

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose City Council on Tuesday approved plans for a new Buddhist temple in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood. Some neighbors say the temple would bring too much noise and traffic, but worshippers say they've outgrown their present temple and need a new home.

In a small house converted to a makeshift Buddhist temple, Lyna Lam and several members of the Khmer Krom community come to pray and serve the monks their one and only meal of the day. It's a prayer of thanksgiving for the food that was cooked by community members in their own kitchens and brought here to share.



"The members take turns in bringing food to feed the monks. It's one of the daily activities at the temple," Lam said.



Now, after more than a decade in a cramped cul-de-sac in San Jose's Mayfair neighborhood, Lam dreams of something bigger, what she calls a proper Buddhist temple and community center envisioned for a two-acre corner lot in nearby Evergreen.



"We're looking at putting a major investment in our community and the city of San Jose," Lam said.



Like many of the community members, Lam's family fled the Cambodian genocide in the 1970's. She's now a billionaire. Her husband is tech entrepreneur, angel investor and philanthropist Chris Larson, and the couple has formed a foundation that has the money to make the new temple a reality.



"We're looking at putting up to 25 million dollars here," Lam said.



It's been a four-year struggle to build the temple on this former ranch property at Ruby and Norwood Avenues. There would be a larger temple, a dormitory for eight monks, and a kitchen and dining area, plus gardens and fountains.



But the plans face strong opposition from well-organized neighbors. Dave Ciraulo was one of the original buyers in the well-kept neighborhood and has lived here for over 40 years.

"It's too small of a lot for the size of the temple that they want to put in," Ciraulo said.



The neighbors say they will be negatively impacted by increased noise, traffic, and overflow parking on Buddhist holidays. One neighbor on Ruby Ave. refused offers to buy their land and would be surrounded by temple grounds on three sides.



"The environment would be completely different that what we moved up here for," Ciraulo said.



Lam says plans have been downsized several times in response to neighbor's concerns, and the foundation plans to pay for new sidewalks and add a roundabout at the intersection to help the traffic flow.



But the opposition from neighbors has been stressful and a disappointment for the community.



"It's going to be a place for introspection and serenity, not cause harm to its neighbor," said the Venerable Tia Then, one of the three monks who live at the present temple.



While the city council unanimously approved the project, the approval came with a series of conditions to help it fit the neighborhood.



The temple will be required to have traffic control and security staff on hand for any event with more than 100 people, as well as valet parking after the temple's 67 spaces are filled up.

