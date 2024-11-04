Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 85 in Cupertino

A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy Highway 85 in Cupertino Monday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the plane went down just after 7 a.m. on southbound Highway 85 south of Stevens Creek Boulevard near the McClellan Road overpass.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Just after 7AM, a small plane landed on SR-85 SB SO Stevens Creek. Nobody was injured. The two left lanes are currently open and personnel is on scene working to clear the right lanes. pic.twitter.com/8iUfxZsM48 — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) November 4, 2024

The plane, which was only occupied by a male pilot, was running low on fuel, according to CHP Officer Ross Lee.

No vehicles were struck by the plane, but traffic was slowed as three southbound lanes were closed, while the far left lane -- the number 1 lane -- remained open. The three right lanes remained closed as of 8:40 a.m., according to Lee.

There was no estimate for when the lanes would reopen.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.