Pittsburg police searching for 12-year-old girl missing since Saturday morning
Pittsburg police are looking for a 12-year-old missing girl.
Madison Solon left her residence early Saturday morning, near El Dorado Drive.
She is described as 5 feet tall and approximately 105 pounds. She was wearing all grey clothing.
Anyone with information regarding Madison's whereabouts can contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 925-646-2441
