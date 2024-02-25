Watch CBS News
Pittsburg police searching for 12-year-old girl missing since Saturday morning

Pittsburg police are looking for a 12-year-old missing girl. 

Madison Solon left her residence early Saturday morning, near El Dorado Drive.  

She is described as 5 feet tall and approximately 105 pounds. She was wearing all grey clothing. 

Anyone with information regarding Madison's whereabouts can contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 925-646-2441 

First published on February 25, 2024 / 9:58 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

