Crime

Former Pittsburg police officer Armando Montalvo charged with selling assault rifles

/ CBS San Francisco

PITTSBURG -- A former Pittsburg police officer was charged Thursday with selling illegal assault weapons.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint for illegal assault weapon sales and the possession of illegal assault weapons.

In a press statement, the district attorney's office said the offenses happened in November 2019 while he was employed with the Pittsburg Police Department.

Montalvo resigned from the department in July. Currently, there's a warrant out for his arrest, according to the DA's office.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 1:32 PM

