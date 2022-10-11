Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition

OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.

Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station.

Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.

Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226.