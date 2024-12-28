Pittsburg High School Marching Show Band trailer stolen from campus on Christmas Day

PITTSBURG – Pittsburg High School and police are investigating after the marching show band's trailer was stolen from their campus on Christmas Day before being found about four miles away in Antioch.

"It stays at the high school behind locked gates, but whoever took the trailer cut the locks and managed to get to where it's located and drove it offsite," Jennifer Martinez, the director of the Pittsburg High School Marching Show Band, told CBS News Bay Area.

She said this was the second time the show band's trailer was stolen.

"You could see all the shelving that was taken off, so now we won't be able to put the instruments in there," Fernando Lozano, the band's booster president, told CBS News Bay Area.

The suspect or suspects managed to take all the lighting that was inside the trailer. Fortunately, no instruments were stored inside.

Martinez and Lozano quickly took it to social media after learning that their trailer was stolen.

"Thanks to someone who gave us a tip, we were able to come by and find our trailer," Martinez said.

It was located about four miles away along the 1300 block of Verne Roberts Circle in Antioch. Police officers came out Saturday evening to investigate what was left behind.

"It's something as a growing program that we really need. And the fact that somebody would target a student program like that is really sad," Lozano said.

The legacy of the marching show band is strong not only in the Bay Area but also globally. The band consists of about 220 students, from freshmen to seniors, who travel all around the world. They had just returned from their Southern California tour, performing at Disneyland and Universal Studios.

And in the Bay Area, they had again won first place in the San Francisco Fleet Week Band Challenge this year.

"Very fortunate to have performances yearly basis now with the Warriors Organization, they've been in music videos and traveled abroad, overseas to Rome, Spain," Lozano said.

Staff have been raising money to upgrade their band trailer, and after this incident, they are now even more determined to quickly restore what's lost.

"We do have safety measures in place but you just never know, all you can do is the best that you can. We lock, we secure everything, everything has locks on it. It's behind gates and we're doing everything on our end," Martinez said.

She added that they will be looking into extra security measures to continue prioritizing the utmost safety of the students and staff.