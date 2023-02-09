Pittsburg High School evacuated following bomb threat called in to police

PITTSBURG – Students at Pittsburg High School were sent home early Thursday after someone phoned in a bomb threat.

Pittsburg police received a call at 10:20 a.m. Thursday from an anonymous male stating he had placed explosives at the school's campus.

Pittsburg police have a school resource officer on campus who immediately coordinated with school staff, police said in a Facebook post.

Police and school staff initially moved students to a safe area while searching the campus with specially trained police dogs and officers.

"However, out of an abundance of caution and due to the size of the campus, the school district coordinated an early release schedule for the students," police said. "All students were escorted away from the campus and the school district arranged their release to parents at this location."

Police said the campus was still cordoned off for safety Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Salamanca at (925) 252-4017.