Update: Suspect named in deadly shooting at Pittsburg home

PITTSBURG – Police in Pittsburg have named a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place at a home Tuesday night.

In an update Thursday, detectives identified the suspect as 41-year-old James Maurice Ector of Pittsburg. Police said Ector's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Carpino Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. While aid was rendered by police and paramedics, the victim died from his injuries.

James Maurice Ector, suspect in a homicide in Pittsburg on November 7, 2023. Pittsburg Police Department

According to the Bay Area News Group, the victim has been identified as Peter Polasek. Witnesses told police at the time that the suspect and victim knew each other.

The man was the 5th homicide victim in Pittsburg so far this year.

Police said Thursday that Ector should be considered armed and dangerous, as the firearm used in the shooting remains unaccounted for. Anyone who may spot Ector should not approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with additional information about the case should call dispatch at 925-646-2441 or Detective Elmore at 925-252-4875.