Pittsburg police arrest woman in weekend fatal hit-and-run

PITTSBURG – Pittsburg police on Saturday arrested a driver after she allegedly hit and killed a man then fled the scene.

Police said they received a call early Saturday morning about a pedestrian down in the road in the 1200 block of Railroad Avenue.

Officers found a severely injured 36-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim died while being taken to the hospital.

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle and the driver, a 42-year-old Pittsburg woman, who was arrested later Saturday and taken to Martinez Detention Facility.

Police ask anyone who has additional information related to the case to contact Detective Gutierrez at (925) 252-4095. 

January 8, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

