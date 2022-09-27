Update: Firefighters quickly control 2-alarm fire at vacant restaurant in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG – Firefighters in Pittsburg on Tuesday quickly controlled a fire that broke out at a vacant commercial building that once housed a restaurant.
Around 11:40 a.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department said the fire was burning at a structure on the 2900 block of Harbor Street, not far from Highway 4. The fire had grown to two alarms.
Less than an hour later, firefighters said the fire was out and the building was searched. No injuries were reported.
Contra Costa firefighters said the location has seen "considerable homeless activity," which included another fire over the weekend.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
