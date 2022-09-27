Update: Firefighters quickly control 2-alarm fire at vacant restaurant in Pittsburg

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PITTSBURG – Firefighters in Pittsburg on Tuesday quickly controlled a fire that broke out at a vacant commercial building that once housed a restaurant.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department said the fire was burning at a structure on the 2900 block of Harbor Street, not far from Highway 4. The fire had grown to two alarms.

Less than an hour later, firefighters said the fire was out and the building was searched. No injuries were reported.

Contra Costa County firefighters on the scene of a fire at a vacant on the 2900 block of Harbor Street in Pittsburg, September 27, 2022. Contra Costa County Fire Department

Contra Costa firefighters said the location has seen "considerable homeless activity," which included another fire over the weekend.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.