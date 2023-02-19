Pioneer rap artist YoYo inspires youth at Black history museum

REDWOOD CITY -- In honor of Black History Month, rapper and actress Yolanda Whitaker, also known as YoYo, paid a special visit to the Bay Area Saturday to speak to youth and families in Redwood City.

She spoke about her impact on hip hop culture and the lessons she learned along the way.

YoYo is the protege of Ice Cube. She signed her first deal in 1990 and shook up the world of hip hop as one of its first female pioneers.

The Grammy-nominated artist rapped her way into her talk at the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum and Learning Center.

"That's the only way we're going to start growing in hip hop - is to own it, is to feel comfortable in it," she told the crowd.

The Compton-born artist shared her journey - from the early days of her career, leaving it all behind, and going back to school at age 30.

She recently received an honorary doctorate degree in humanitarianism from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University in Houston, Texas.

"I got rid of the sweatsuits, I got rid of the tennis shoes, I took the braids out my hair, I just thought I was on a different mission in life," she said. "But the journey, it was almost like the world saying thank you, by giving back the desires of the heart."

And that's her love for music. In recent years, she founded the YoYo School of Hip Hop, giving back to future artists across the country through free programming and scholarships.

"I'm most proud of that, I'm most proud to have kids who don't know who I am, learn to love me, and learn something from me," YoYo said.

YoYo said she's pleased to see the rise of female stars in the industry today.

"The fact that women are winning, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, all these new artists that are bubbling up. For Queen Latifah to still have the recognition that she deserves and to be recognized, I think it's amazing, because they didn't think hip hop was going to last," she said.

YoYo is also the goddaughter of Carolyn Hoskins - owner and curator of the pop-up Black History Museum on Jefferson Avenue.

"How she is still trying to motivate youth, and still wanting people to understand the history of hip hop and how especially for women it was never an easy road, and she has still been strong within the game of hip hop," she said.

YoYo said she's relied on her faith to walk through life's challenges, and her education boosted her confidence.

"We write lyrics all the time, but I didn't know, if I was offending anyone. Now I spit it, because I can spit it from the heart and that matters to me," she said.

Though the media referred to her music as gangster rap, YoYo calls it hip hop soul. Her favorite song from her body of work is Brandy's 'I wanna be down."

This year, YoYo also has several acting roles and appearances on Disney+, A&E, even her own cooking show on aspireTV.