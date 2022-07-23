Pilot seriously injured in small-plane crash on street near San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport

SAN JOSE -- The pilot of a small plane was seriously injured in a small-plane crash on a street near the Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose Friday night.

The San Jose Police Department Twitter account posted that officers were "at the scene of a small aircraft aviation accident in the area of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street" close to the airport.

San Jose small-plane crash near Reid-Hillview Airport. CBS

Video shot at the scene showed a small aircraft that crash into a fence during an apparent emergency landing, coming to rest on the sidewalk on the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue just outside the airport. It appeared that the plane's landing gear may have collapsed during the rough landing.

Police and San Jose Fire units had the area cordoned off to keep a growing group of onlookers away from the crash site. Authorities had not provided any information regarding the pilot's injuries.

Officers are currently at the scene of a small aircraft aviation accident in the area of Ocala Ave and Karl St, near Reid-Hillview Airport.



One adult male pilot transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries reported.



TOC: 7:12 PM pic.twitter.com/vxD2QLRg00 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 23, 2022

Police reported there were downed powerlines near the accident site. Officers are contacting residents in the affected area to warn them of the downed lines. Residents are being asked to avoid the area as crews respond to secure the downed power lines.

Roads immediately surrounding the area will be closed indefinitely. The FAA and NTSB are responding to the scene to assist with the investigation.