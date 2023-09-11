Piedmont woman carjacked as she was placing child in car, police say

PIEDMONT — Piedmont police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old and detained four others for allegedly carjacking a woman Sunday morning as she placed her child in the car.

At approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, two men approached a woman in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue. They demanded her purse, keys and cell phone but allowed the victim to remove her child from the car.

No one was injured during the alleged carjacking.

They then allegedly fled in the 2018 black four-door BMW. Police were able to track the car to various locations around Oakland on Sunday.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, a CHP air unit located the car on International Boulevard in Oakland. Police from Oakland and Piedmont found the car and arrested a 19-year-old man from Rodeo. Officers also detained four people he was with but identified and released them.

The 19-year-old was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information or video from the incident is asked to contact Piedmont police at 510-420-3000.