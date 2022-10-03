Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Pickup truck struck by Amtrak train near Fairfield Sunday, driver killed

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

FAIRFIELD -- A Vallejo man in a pickup truck was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in rural Solano County.

The California Highway Patrol said they received a call at 2:05 p.m. about the collision.

According to the CHP, the truck driver, said to be in his 50s, backed up onto train tracks in "marshlands" along I-680 outside Cordelia, an unincorporated community seven miles west of Fairfield near the junction of Interstate 80 and Highway 12. The truck was broken in half in the crash and the train was disabled. Another train experienced a four-hour delay.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the CHP said there was no impact to auto traffic.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 10:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.