Watch CBS News
Environment

Northern lights seen in San Francisco Bay Area as powerful geomagnetic storm hits Earth

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 5-11-24
PIX Now morning edition 5-11-24 09:35

Bay Area residents were able to see the northern lights on Friday night thanks to a powerful geomagnetic storm. 

Also known as the aurora borealis, various parts of the U.S. were able to see the colorful phenomenon. 

In the Bay Area, the northern lights were mostly visible through photography. Photographs of the sky showed a colorful, purple-pink hue. 

Aurora borealis seen from Marin County
Aurora borealis seen from Marin County 4 photos

If people weren't able to see the lights, scientists recommend taking photos, with a newer cellphone, as cell phones capture light much better than the human eye. 

Bay Area residents who missed the lights on Friday night, don't fret. The geomagnetic storm will persist through the weekend. So, there is another chance to see the northern lights or take photos. However, the forecast for San Francisco shows Saturday night could be partly cloudy. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a digital content producer for KPIX in San Francisco. He previously worked in Sacramento, covering politics, crime and wildfires.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 9:07 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.