PG&E rate hikes giving customers sticker shock

PG&E customers trying to find ways to cut electric costs as rate hikes lead to costly bills

PG&E customers are feeling the impact of double-digit rate hikes that just kicked in this year.

Alan Anisgard charges his electric car after midnight to minimize his PG&E bill and has set up multiple clotheslines outside his home.

"Everything dries outside and the laundry room has a place to hang our clothes," said Anisgard.

For seniors living on social security checks with nothing else coming in, these rate hikes hurt, especially when they're doing everything they can, to keep usage to a minimum.

"We've had plastic up there for 23 years," said Anisgard.

That extra layer of insulation on windows, a new electric water heater, a heat pump, and energy-efficient lighting doesn't seem to lower the costs when the rate hikes keep climbing.

"I'm paying $800 and I'm wearing three layers," said Anisgard.

The 80-year-old former bus driver had to do a double take when looking at his latest invoice.

"Shock," said Anisgard.

PG&E is now charging 13% more for power. The company says the extra revenue from the rate increase will pay for wildfire prevention work, safety investments, new connections, and clean energy initiatives.

But fed-up customers like Anisgard aren't buying it. Filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 show CEO Patricia Poppe's earnings topped $50 million.

"I'm upset because I think all the money goes to these guys who run these companies and the rest of the workers at the company and clients are getting squeezed," said Anisgard.

He doesn't have much faith that lawmakers are doing anything to help.

"They seem very ineffective," said Anisgard. "They basically let PGE go bankrupt and stay in business and this is the payback."

He's doing everything he can to unplug but isn't sure how long he can afford to keep the lights on.

Anisgard says he has considered installing solar but is hesitant to invest in panels, fearing PG&E will decrease the rate it pays customers to buy back power.

