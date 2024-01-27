Watch CBS News
Sports

Peterka scores twice as Sabres beat Sharks

/ AP

SAN JOSE -- JJ Peterka scored two goals for the second straight game and the Buffalo Sabres netted five unanswered goals to rally past the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday.

Peterka passed Jeff Skinner for the team lead with 18 goals this season.

Dylan Cozens added a goal and two assists, Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Greenway scored a goal for the Sabres.

Casey Mittelstadt had two assists to give him a team-high 30 for the season. He also leads Buffalo with 42 points.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Jan Rutta scored for the Sharks, who had their season-best three-game winning streak snapped.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves to improve to 4-1 in his career against San Jose.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 31 shots but fell to 0-4 against Buffalo.

The Sharks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals from Vlasic and Rutta.

Peterka and Greenway answered for the Sabres to tie the game at 2 after the first period.

Tuch scored early in the second to put Buffalo ahead. Peterka scored an insurance goal early in the third and Cozens added an empty-netter as the Sabres improved to 16-0-1 when leading after two periods.

Buffalo forward Jack Quinn left the game in the third period after getting his left leg bent awkwardly on a check into the boards. He was helped off the ice and did not return.

Before the game, San Jose placed defenseman Henry Thrun on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and activated defenseman Ty Emberson from IR. Emberson recorded an assist.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

First published on January 27, 2024 / 4:25 PM PST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.