Peterka scores twice as Sabres beat Sharks
SAN JOSE -- JJ Peterka scored two goals for the second straight game and the Buffalo Sabres netted five unanswered goals to rally past the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday.
Peterka passed Jeff Skinner for the team lead with 18 goals this season.
Dylan Cozens added a goal and two assists, Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Greenway scored a goal for the Sabres.
Casey Mittelstadt had two assists to give him a team-high 30 for the season. He also leads Buffalo with 42 points.
Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Jan Rutta scored for the Sharks, who had their season-best three-game winning streak snapped.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves to improve to 4-1 in his career against San Jose.
Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 31 shots but fell to 0-4 against Buffalo.
The Sharks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals from Vlasic and Rutta.
Peterka and Greenway answered for the Sabres to tie the game at 2 after the first period.
Tuch scored early in the second to put Buffalo ahead. Peterka scored an insurance goal early in the third and Cozens added an empty-netter as the Sabres improved to 16-0-1 when leading after two periods.
Buffalo forward Jack Quinn left the game in the third period after getting his left leg bent awkwardly on a check into the boards. He was helped off the ice and did not return.
Before the game, San Jose placed defenseman Henry Thrun on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and activated defenseman Ty Emberson from IR. Emberson recorded an assist.
UP NEXT
Sharks: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.
