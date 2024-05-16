Petaluma woman missing for more than a week, believed to be at-risk
PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are hoping the public can help them locate a missing at-risk woman who was last seen a week ago.
Lindsay Kristine Krajecki, 43, was last seen in the morning of May 8 near Doyle Park in Santa Rosa.
Krajecki is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, white tank top and orange pants.
Krajecki is known to frequent the areas of Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sacramento. She has a cellphone, but it is currently turned off, according to police. She is considered at-risk due to a medical diagnosis and being without her medication.
Anyone who sees Krajecki should please contact local police or call Petaluma Police at (707) 778-4372 and reference case 24-1987.