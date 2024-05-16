Watch CBS News
Petaluma woman missing for more than a week, believed to be at-risk

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are hoping the public can help them locate a missing at-risk woman who was last seen a week ago.

Lindsay Kristine Krajecki, 43, was last seen in the morning of May 8 near Doyle Park in Santa Rosa.

Krajecki is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, white tank top and orange pants.

lindsay-kristine-krajecki-missing-petaluma-051624.jpg
Lindsay Kristine Krajecki, a 43-year-old from Petaluma, was last seen near Doyle Park in Santa Rosa on May 8, 2024. Petaluma Police Department

Krajecki is known to frequent the areas of Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sacramento. She has a cellphone, but it is currently turned off, according to police. She is considered at-risk due to a medical diagnosis and being without her medication.

Anyone who sees Krajecki should please contact local police or call Petaluma Police at (707) 778-4372 and reference case 24-1987. 

First published on May 16, 2024 / 12:52 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

