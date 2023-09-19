3 hospitalized after crash in Petaluma; driver accused of DUI

PETALUMA – A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics following a crash in Petaluma on Tuesday morning that sent three people in another vehicle to a hospital, police said.

Ian Streebel, a Santa Rosa resident, was arrested after the crash that was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the area of Lakeville Highway and Pine View Way, according to Petaluma police.

Investigators determined Streebel was driving a blue Chevrolet truck east on Lakeville Highway when he lost control, swerved into oncoming traffic and broadsided a green Kia Soul. The three people in the Kia were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, police said.

Officers found suspected prescription medication in Streebel's truck and determined he was driving under the influence of narcotics. After he was taken to a hospital for evaluation, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was booked into Sonoma County Jail, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Officer Brandon Haug at (707) 781-1220.