Arrest made in stabbing during domestic dispute in Petaluma

PETALUMA – Petaluma police officers arrested a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in the city's Petaluma Estates neighborhood earlier this week.

Around 8:25 p.m. Monday, officers were alerted to a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment at the Round Walk Village. They learned a man had been stabbed in the face, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with stab wounds to his face and other parts of his body. Due to his serious condition, he was given first aid and was sent to a hospital for further medical treatment.

Officers learned that the victim and the suspect, identified as Juan Martinez-Montano, knew each other and engaged in a physical altercation in the suspect's vehicle. Martinez-Montano allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife. investigators said the suspect's two young children were in his vehicle and saw the stabbing.

Following the assault, Martinez-Montano fled on foot while still in possession of the knife, police said.

Petaluma police, with K-9 support from the Cotati Police Department and air support from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, tried to find the suspect but were unable to find him initially.

Around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Martinez-Montano arrived at the Petaluma Police Department and surrendered, according to police, who added that he admitted to assaulting the victim with the knife used in the stabbing and said he discarded it as he fled from the scene.

Officers later searched the area and were able to recover the knife, Petaluma police said.

Martinez-Montano was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment, according to police.