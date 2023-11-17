Peripatetic Petaluman hits the pavement to roam his hometown

PETALUMA -- For some, retirement is a time to slow down and enjoy life. Davide Furtado, of Petaluma, is indeed enjoying life but he hasn't slowed a bit.

Furtado grew up in the Azores and his curiosity to learn more about the world brought him to California. While he has lived in the North Bay for decades, he wanted to know more about the city he calls home.

So he took to the streets of Petaluma -- every single one of them. For two to three hours a day over the span of two years, Furtado has walked 177 miles in the North Bay city.

"I wanted to stay mobile because I'm a person that never stays still very long," Furtado said.

Staying still is something that's very difficult for Davide Furtado. The journey through Petaluma took him more than two years because he was distracted at times by his ongoing mission to see as much of the world as he can.

He just returned from a 60-day cruise and that wasn't his first one. He has visited 49 countries, 17 of them just this year.

"My idea is like Christopher Columbus. Just go that way. Just go that way and wherever we land but you can't do that anymore," he said.

Luckily Davide found a partner in life that loves to travel as much as he does.

"We've always liked to travel so that's not a difficult thing to do. It's in my DNA," Melinda Furtado said.

Davide and Melinda explore the world together. Their home is filled with souvenirs, each one holding a special memory of the places they've visited. While going on a safari and traveling to South Africa tops Davide's travel list, Melinda has another place in mind.

"Bora Bora. I really want to go there. I want to stay in one of these huts that have a glass bottom. That is one of my items on my bucket list."

The Furtados will likely cross off all the locations on their wish list and more -- each time coming back with more souvenirs and stories to share with their grandchildren.

"I'm trying to instill in them the desire to go and see things and show them there's much more to the world than the United States," Furtado said.