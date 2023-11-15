Petaluma Police: Man attacks restaurant patrons with beer bottle, arrested after standoff

PETALUMA – A 49-year-old man was arrested by Petaluma police after he allegedly assaulted restaurant customers with a beer bottle, which led to a standoff with officers in the city Tuesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers were alerted to a reported disturbance at a restaurant in the 400 block of East Washington Street. Police said they learned a man inside the establishment was actively trying to hit customers with a glass beer bottle.

Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect, Damion Grissom, still inside the restaurant still holding the glass bottle. He allegedly refused to drop the bottle when he was told to do so, even retreating to the dining area of the restaurant while still holding it.

After facilitating the evacuation of the restaurant, officers tried to talk to Grissom. However, he positioned himself at a table and refused to communicate, police said.

Around 9:10 p.m., Grissom tried to flee the restaurant with the bottle, but officers were able to grab him, leading to a struggle. An officer was able to take away the bottle from him, while another took him to the ground and struggled to control the suspect until he was handcuffed, police said.

Grissom was placed under arrest on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and violating his post-release community supervision.

Police said he was sent to a hospital for medical clearance before he was transported and booked into Sonoma County Jail.