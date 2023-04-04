Petaluma police seek car, driver in Sunday hit-and-run collision

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash in the city over the weekend.

The collision was reported about 10:45 a.m. Sunday near the 600 block of Petaluma Boulevard North.

Petaluma hit-and-run investigation Petaluma Police Department

The car is described as a silver 4-door compact sedan, which will have damage to the front passenger side, police said. Police released still images from surveillance video that appeared to show the the vehicle after the collision and of the driver and passenger checking their car for damage after pulling away from the vehicle it struck.

The only descriptions of the car's occupants was that the driver was female and a there was a male passenger.

Officer Garrett Sholin is asking for any information on the vehicle or occupants. Officer Sholin can be reached at (707) 776-3721.