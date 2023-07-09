Petaluma police searching for missing at-risk woman
PETALUMA – The Petaluma Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday evening and is reportedly at-risk due to her medical conditions.
69-year-old Kathryn Andresen was last seen at 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Hayes Lane in Petaluma. Officers believe she left the area on foot and did not tell people where she was going.
Andresen is a 5-foot-5-inch white woman who weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or black shirt, gray shorts and slippers.
Any resident who sees Andresen is urged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.
