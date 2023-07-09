Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Petaluma police searching for missing at-risk woman

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 7-9-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 7-9-23 08:54

PETALUMA – The Petaluma Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday evening and is reportedly at-risk due to her medical conditions. 

Missing Petaluma woman Kathryn Andresen
Missing Petaluma woman Kathryn Andresen. Petaluma Police Department

69-year-old Kathryn Andresen was last seen at 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Hayes Lane in Petaluma. Officers believe she left the area on foot and did not tell people where she was going. 

Andresen is a 5-foot-5-inch white woman who weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or black shirt, gray shorts and slippers. 

Any resident who sees Andresen is urged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 2:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.