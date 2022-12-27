Petaluma police search for man suspected of knocking over nutcracker statue in downtown

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that allegedly pushed over a large Christmas decoration.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, a suspect was captured on security camera footage shoving a large nutcracker decoration in Theater Square, causing it to break. He then fled to a nearby parking garage where he was also captured on film.

He is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 25, medium build, wearing a white baseball cap containing the words "Let's Party," a camouflage sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Surveillance photo of man suspected in vandalism of a nutcracker statue in downtown Petaluma on December 10, 2022. Petaluma Police Department

The owner of the damaged property wants to press charges.

If anyone recognizes this man, they are encouraged to contact Officer Jared Rebizzo at (707) 778-4372.