Petaluma police arrest man accused of attacking bystanders who tried to help him

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma arrested a man Wednesday night, saying he attacked three people who were trying to help him after he was found unresponsive.

Around 8 p.m., authorities received word of a man who was found lying on a sidewalk near Ely Boulevard South and Sugarloaf Court. Firefighters, along with police, responded to the scene.

When they arrived, first responders found two people who were stabbed and a third person who suffered a head injury.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a group of bystanders found the man on the sidewalk, rendered aid and called 911. While waiting for authorities, the man suddenly stood up, armed himself with a knife and began chasing the bystanders.

Police said the man pushed one of the bystanders to the ground, knocking him unconscious. As he tried to advance towards the bystander on the ground, other bystanders intervened to stop the man.

Two of the bystanders received small lacerations to their hands during the struggle, police said. All three victims were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

"It is unfortunate their good deeds were met with such a violent act," Petaluma Police said in a statement.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Christian Baker, was taken into custody. Police said Baker showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

Baker was later booked into the Sonoma County Jail on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing / resisting a police officer and violating parole. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.