Petaluma police investigate report of kidnapping over weekend

PETALUMA – Petaluma police are investigating a kidnapping reported in the city's North River neighborhood over the weekend.

Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of robbery and kidnapping that occurred in the area of Shasta Avenue. Officers learned a male victim was approached in his driveway by two men wear ing dark clothing and ski masks, with one of them armed with a handgun.

Police said the suspects ordered the victim into his home and demanded money. After stealing some belongings, the suspects then ordered the victim to drive them out of town in his vehicle.

The victim was told to drive to an unknown location off Stony Point Road. According to police, the suspects told him to stop, before exiting the vehicle to flee.

Police said the suspects were wearing black masks, black gloves, and black jackets. Their identities were concealed by their clothing and are yet unknown.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact Petaluma police at (707) 778-4334 or dboyd@cityofpetaluma.org, or use ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.