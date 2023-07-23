Petaluma police arrest woman for alleged DUI collision

PETALUMA – Police officers in Petaluma arrested a woman Saturday evening for allegedly driving under the influence after a collision, according to authorities.

At 7:47 p.m., police first responded to reports of a two-vehicle car crash at the intersection of E Washington Street and N McDowell Boulevard.

Upon further investigation, police determined that nobody was injured. One of the drivers, a 57-year-old Petaluma resident, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, said police.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and concluded that the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested, issued a citation and later released to a sober person.