Watch CBS News
Crime

Petaluma police arrest woman for alleged DUI collision

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 7-23-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 7-23-23 09:35

PETALUMA – Police officers in Petaluma arrested a woman Saturday evening for allegedly driving under the influence after a collision, according to authorities.

At 7:47 p.m., police first responded to reports of a two-vehicle car crash at the intersection of E Washington Street and N McDowell Boulevard. 

Upon further investigation, police determined that nobody was injured. One of the drivers, a 57-year-old Petaluma resident, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, said police. 

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and concluded that the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested, issued a citation and later released to a sober person.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 11:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.