Petaluma police arrest suspect who entered home and tried to sexually assault woman

PETALUMA — Petaluma police arrested a man who entered someone's home and tried to force himself onto a woman on Tuesday.

Around 8:44 a.m., police said a woman called 911 and told them a man tried to enter her Bodega Avenue home. However, he had been scared away by her dogs.

He then left the area in a car.

But just before 9 a.m., they received several calls about a man trying to enter homes on Eden Lane. Police said the suspect tried to enter four homes in the area, but only successfully entered two of them.

In the first home he entered, the suspect pinned a woman against the wall and tried to kiss her, police said. The woman was able to escape and called 911 as she and her child ran to a neighbor's home.

The second home he entered led to a struggle between him and a man. Police said the suspect ran from the home but was detained by residents in the area.

He was then arrested by police and identified as Hans Schweitzer, of Montana. Police said he was arrested on suspicion two violations of burglary, two attempted burglaries, assault with intent to commit sexual assault, and false imprisonment