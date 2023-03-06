Petaluma police arrest suspect who led them on 5-mile chase ending in crash

PETALUMA -- Petaluma police arrested a Vacaville man Sunday after chasing him more than five miles until he crashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and continued the chase on foot.

Police said an officer attempted to pull over the vehicle driven by Brandon Conwell at 10:43 a.m. for allegedly multiple code violations as it traveled northbound on North McDowell Blvd, near Old Redwood Highway.

Conwell appeared to yield by pulling into a small shopping center and made his way slowly through the parking lot.

Despite the officer activating the patrol vehicle's siren, Conwell turned onto northbound Redwood Highway, and fled at a high rate of speed. He continued northbound to Cotati, where he was forced to reduce his speed due to vehicular traffic.

Conwell turned into Gilbert Ct. and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to fishtail and collide with a Petaluma police vehicle.

Conwell exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby Walgreen's shopping center where he was arrested without incident by a Petaluma officer, who was assisted by Cotati police and Sonoma County Sheriff's Office personnel.

A female passenger was detained at Conwell's vehicle and later released. Medics responded to the scene and cleared after determining no significant medical aid was necessary. Police said the pursuit lasted approximately 5.7 miles.

Police determined Conwell was on probation in Solano County and had two active felony warrants for his arrest. He was detained on suspicion of evading officers, obstructing a peace officer and felony possession of stolen property.

Conwell was medically cleared after complaining of an unidentified medical ailment and was later booked at Sonoma County's main adult detention facility.