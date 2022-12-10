Petaluma police arrest man caught driving stolen vehicle

PETALUMA (BCN) – Petaluma police arrested a man Friday who was caught driving a stolen van.

Elio Dieguez-Frias, 59, was taken into custody Friday without incident, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

On Friday at 6:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of McGregor Avenue on a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim reported his white work van had just been stolen from outside his residence.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle in the area of Lakeville Highway and Baywood Drive.

The driver, identified as Dieguez-Frias, was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Dieguez-Frias has had multiple prior arrests for vehicle theft.