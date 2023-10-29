Petaluma police arrest delivery driver on suspicion of assaulting woman

PETALUMA — A 53-year-old food delivery driver was arrested in connection with an assault on a grandmother, Petaluma police said Saturday.

Carlos Barreda, of Santa Rosa, was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of throwing the woman to the ground about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Payran Street, police said.

Police said the woman was walking her 4- and 6-year-old grandchildren home from school when a driver failed to yield to them in a crosswalk.

As they continued to walk, the woman saw Barreda pull over just ahead of them and deliver a pizza, police said.

The woman took a photo of the vehicle's license plate just as Barreda returned and she asked if he'd seen her and her grandchildren in the crosswalk, according to police.

Barreda made a derogatory remark and threw the woman to the ground, police said. Her face struck the sidewalk and she also suffered injuries to her knee and hand.

Barreda was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, felony assault on an elder adult, and misdemeanor child endangerment, police said.