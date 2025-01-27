Petaluma police arrest 2 drivers suspected of felony DUI

Two drivers involved in separate crashes were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of felony drunk driving in Petaluma.

The first wreck happened about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, when authorities received calls about a Mercedes SUV that ran into a fence and two small trees behind a home on Windsor Drive and ended up in the backyard, according to Petaluma police.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash and officers said the driver, a 30-year-old Petaluma man, showed signs of being intoxicated. An investigation determined he had been allegedly driving under the influence.

Since one of his passengers complained of pain after the collision, he was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and booked at Sonoma County Jail.

The second crash was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, when a car rear-ended another vehicle in the 100 block of Payran Street.

One of the drivers, a 31-year-old Petaluma man, showed signs of being intoxicated and an investigation found he had allegedly been driving under the influence.

Two people in the other car had minor injuries, so the driver was booked on suspicion of felony DUI, police said.