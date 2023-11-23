Watch CBS News
Petaluma police arrest 6 drivers suspected of DUI on Thanksgiving eve

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Petaluma officers arrested six motorists suspected of driving under the influence on Thanksgiving Eve, police said Thursday.

Patrol officers conducted more than 70 traffic stops from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday at downtown Petaluma that led to the arrests, police said.

Officers also issued 25 other infraction citations during the night, known as Blackout Wednesday due to the prevalence of buzzed driving.

Motorists are reminded that those who are caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 to $20,000 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 7:54 AM PST

