Petaluma police arrest 3 in connection with outlet mall robberies

PETALUMA -- Petaluma police arrested three people in connection with two separate thefts at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets shopping mall over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

At 7:46 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Aeropostale store, where a female suspect allegedly stole about $4,000 worth of merchandise and then shoved an employee who tried to stop her from fleeing, according to Petaluma police.

When officers arrived, they found someone matching the suspect description and identified her as Alyssa Hunsucker, a 30-year-old Eureka resident. She was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance after she was found to have 3.6 ounces of suspected fentanyl in her possession, police said.

On Sunday, officers responded at 6:23 p.m. to a theft report at the Nike store and learned that a male and female suspect worked together to steal more than $700 in merchandise before leaving in a vehicle.

Shortly afterward, officers on U.S. Highway 101 saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspects and pulled it over. The two people inside, Matthew Rabbitt, 47, and Danielle Edwards, 41, both of San Francisco, were arrested after officers found stolen property, narcotics and burglary tools in the car, police said.

Edwards allegedly gave a false name to officers, who later determined she had three outstanding arrest warrants, while Rabbitt was found to be on parole for burglary. They were both booked into Sonoma County Jail.